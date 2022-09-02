Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

