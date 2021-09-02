The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Orangeburg fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.