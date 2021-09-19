The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Par…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Win…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…