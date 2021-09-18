 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

