The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
