Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.