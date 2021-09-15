Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Do…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. I…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Toda…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday.…