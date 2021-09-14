Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Do…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. I…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzl…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Toda…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …