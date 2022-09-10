Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.