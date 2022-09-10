Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
