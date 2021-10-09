Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will s…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The are…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 68F…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.