Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

