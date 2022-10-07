The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
