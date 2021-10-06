 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News