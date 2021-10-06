Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.