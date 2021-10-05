The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. The fore…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperat…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Par…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.