Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
