Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

