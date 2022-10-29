Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It sh…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeb…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will s…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's fo…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…