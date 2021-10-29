Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
