Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
