Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.