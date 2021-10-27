 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News