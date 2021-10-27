It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
