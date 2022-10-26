 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

