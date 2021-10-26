 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

