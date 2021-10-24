Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.