Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North.