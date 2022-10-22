Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
