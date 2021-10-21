 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

