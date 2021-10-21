The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm tempe…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for hi…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturda…