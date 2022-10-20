 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News