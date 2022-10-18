Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.