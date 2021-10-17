 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

