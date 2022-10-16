Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday,…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking …
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should re…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.