Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.