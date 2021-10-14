The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
