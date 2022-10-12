The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
