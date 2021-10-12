Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.