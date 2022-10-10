It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
