The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will s…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The are…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 68F…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for hi…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light…