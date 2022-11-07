Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.