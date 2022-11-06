Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. I…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Keep an ey…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like…