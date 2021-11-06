Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
