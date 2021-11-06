 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

