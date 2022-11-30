Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.