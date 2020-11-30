Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from 12AM EST MON until 1PM EST MON. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
