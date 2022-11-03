Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.