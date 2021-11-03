 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

