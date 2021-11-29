 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

