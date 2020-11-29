 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 7AM EST SUN. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

