Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 7AM EST SUN. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.