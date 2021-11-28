Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
