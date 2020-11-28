 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

