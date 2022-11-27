 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

