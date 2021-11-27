Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
