Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

