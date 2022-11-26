Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
